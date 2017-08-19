Yankees' Kyle Higashioka: Back in action Friday
Higashioka (back) was activated off the 7-day DL at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.
The catcher ended up missing just about two months with the ailment, and after a brief rehab assignment at the lower levels of the minors, he was back behind the plate Friday for the Triple-A squad. Higashioka is hitting .333 with seven home runs in 19 games at all levels of the minors this season, and he figures to remain the top replacement option behind the plate if the Yankees need an extra catcher.
