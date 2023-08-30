Higashioka went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday in a 4-2 win against the Tigers.

HIgashioka accounted for New York's second run of the contest with his fifth-inning solo homer. The long ball was the second in three games for the backstop and his third over his past seven contests, though all have been solo shots. With Ben Rortvedt slashing a measly .122/.246/.265 on the campaign, Higashioka has settled into the primary catcher role for the Yankees, starting each of the team's past three games.