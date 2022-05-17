Severino (3-0) earned the win Monday after tossing six innings, surrendering one run on one hit and two walks while striking out seven against the Orioles.

The only blemish on Severino's line came in the bottom of the fourth frame when Anthony Santander took him deep for a solo shot. He registered his first quality start of the season and has now won both times he's taken the mound against Baltimore this year. After registering 12 strikeouts over 16 innings his prior three starts, Severino now has 15 punchouts across 10.2 frames in his last two outings. Overall, the 28-year-old now owns a 3.63 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 38 strikeouts over 34.2 innings in 2022.