Severino (2-1) picked up the win Wednesday in a 9-1 victory over the Pirates, allowing one unearned run on five hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out four.
Henry Davis reached base to lead off the third inning on a catcher's interference call against Francisco Alvarez and came around to score, but that was the only damage on Severino's line. The right-hander produced his first quality start of the season on 96 pitches (61 strikes), and his 2.14 ERA comes with a 21:9 K:BB through four outings and 21 innings. Severino will take the mound next on the road early next week in San Francisco.
