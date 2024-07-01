Severino did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing four runs on eight hits and a walk over seven innings against the Astros. He struck out three.

Severino was highly efficient if not incredibly effective, needing just 79 pitches to complete seven innings despite allowing four runs, nine baserunners and throwing a first-pitch strike to just 13 of 28 batters. He also struck out only three after fanning a season-high 10 batters in his previous outing. It's the fifth-consecutive start he's gone at least six innings, though it's the second time within those starts that he allowed at least four earned runs. Severino's next opportunity to toe the rubber is slated to take place next weekend when the Mets travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates.