Severino (0-3) allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out six in 5.2 innings in a loss to the Mets on Sunday.

Severino blanked the Mets through five innings while allowing just two hits. He began the sixth by walking Pete Alonso and was knocked out of the game after an RBI-single by Luis Torrens. Sunday was the first time Severino has not reached six innings in four starts this season, but it was an excellent bounce back performance against his former team after allowing 11 runs (10 earned) in his prior two starts. The 31-year-old owns a 4.01 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB in 24.2 innings and lines up for a road start against the Brewers this week.