Athletics' Luis Severino: Begins throwing progression

Severino (shoulder) began a throwing progression Saturday, per MLB.com.

Severino has been on the shelf since May 30 due to a right shoulder strain and was shifted to the 60-day injured list June 21. Beginning to throw is a positive step, though he likely has several more boxes to check before embarking on a rehab assignment and ultimately rejoining the big-league rotation. The veteran right-hander posted a 2-6 record with a 4.16 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 65:31 K:BB across 62.2 innings (12 starts) before this lengthy absence.