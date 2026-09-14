Severino (shoulder) logged a bullpen session Saturday and is expected to have a normal offseason, per MLB.com.

Severino hit the injured list May 30 due to a right shoulder strain that will ultimately keep him out of action for the remainder of the season. While the right-hander won't return to a big-league mound in 2026, he seems to be progressing well in rehab and reportedly "looked good" in Saturday's session. Severino could opt out of his contract and turn down his $22 million player option for 2027 to hit the open market, but after an injury-marred campaign, he's likely to return to the Athletics. Before hitting the shelf, the 32-year-old posted a 2-6 record with a 4.16 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 65:31 K:BB across 62.2 innings (12 starts).