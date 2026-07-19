Athletics' Luis Severino: Several weeks away from return

Severino's (shoulder) recent MRI showed signs of healing, but manager Mark Kotsay indicated Saturday that the right-hander is several weeks away from a potential return to the rotation, Jason Burke of Roundtable.io reports.

Severino has yet to start a throwing program after he was lifted from his May 29 start with a right shoulder strain. "The hope is that the start of the throwing progression goes well and we can continue that, and hopefully build him up before it's too late to have a season for him," Kotsay said Saturday. The Athletics have, by far, the worst team ERA in the majors (6.85) since Severino went down with his injury. Once he's cleared to throw, he's expected to require several rehab starts before rejoining the rotation.