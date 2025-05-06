Severino allowed four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five over six innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Monday.

Severino gave up all four runs in the third inning, but the Athletics quickly got him off the hook by tying the game in the fourth. The four walks matched his season high, and it was the first time in five starts Severino had allowed four or more runs. The right-hander has a 3.62 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 38:17 K:BB over 49.2 innings across eight starts this season. His next start is projected to be at home against one of his former teams, the Yankees, this weekend.