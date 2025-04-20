Severino (1-3) earned the win Saturday in Milwaukee after allowing one run on three hits and no walks across eight innings. He struck out one.

In addition to just a single strikeout, Severino generated only five swinging strikes on 92 total pitches, but he consistently worked from ahead in the count and efficiently mowed through the Brewers lineup. The veteran right-hander bucked a three-start losing streak with the performance, though it's already his third outing of the year allowing one or fewer runs. Severino will take a 3.31 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB across 32.2 innings into a favorable matchup versus the White Sox next weekend.