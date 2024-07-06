Severino (5-3) took the loss against the Pirates on Friday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and two walks with three strikeouts over six innings.

Severino surrendered four runs on three homers between the fourth and fifth innings. He was pulled after loading the bases to open the seventh but all three inherited runners scored on a grand slam. Severino yielded nine hard-hit balls Friday and has allowed six long balls and 17 earned runs over his past four outings. On the season, the 30-year-old owns a 3.83 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 77:34 K:BB over 103.1 innings and lines up for a home matchup with the Nationals next week.