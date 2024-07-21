Severino (7-3) picked up the win Saturday, allowing two hits and three walks over six scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory over the Marlins. He struck out seven.

The right-hander tossed 53 of 91 pitches for strikes to kick off the combined shutout, giving Severino his ninth quality start of the season. The 30-year-old has been the Mets' most reliable starter this season, lasting at least six innings in eight straight trips to the mound since the beginning of June while posting a 3.66 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 34:13 K:BB in 51.2 innings over that stretch. Severino's next outing lines up to come at home next week against Atlanta.