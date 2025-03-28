Severino did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing three hits and four walks over six scoreless innings against Seattle. He struck out six.
Severino gave a strong performance in his A's debut as his bullpen blew a late lead. He picked up where he left off with the Mets in 2024 with a bounceback season, where he had 3.91 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 31 regular-season starts last season.
