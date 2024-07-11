Severino (6-3) earned the win over Washington on Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four batters over 6.1 innings.

Severino surrendered a season-high seven runs over six frames in his previous start, but he rebounded Wednesday with a much more effective outing. The veteran hurler didn't give up any extra-base hits and held the Nationals scoreless outside of the fourth inning. Severino notched his eighth quality start of the campaign but just his second over his past five appearances. While he's been up and down this season and is on pace for a career-low strikeout rate, Severino has given the Mets plenty of length, going at least six innings in 12 of his 18 starts, including in each of his past seven.