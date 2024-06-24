Severino (5-2) allowed three hits and struck out 10 without walking a batter over six scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday over the Cubs.

Severino was dealing, making a great rebound after getting touched up for six runs versus the Rangers in last start. He's posted a quality start in four of his last six outings, allowing 14 runs (13 earned) with a 27:8 K:BB across 38.2 innings in that span. The right-hander is at a 3.29 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 71:31 K:BB through 90.1 innings across 15 starts, with Sunday's start being the fourth time he's avoided issuing a walk this season. Severino is projected to make his next start at home versus the Astros.