Severino didn't factor into the decision Monday, allowing one run on one hit and two walks over eight innings against the Cubs. He struck out five.

Severino was locked into a pitchers duel with Jameson Taillon, as the pair of starters each went deeper than seven innings while allowing just one run. Individually, Severino took a no-hitter into the eighth. However, Severino's efforts were for naught as Edwin Diaz surrendered a pair of runs in the ninth inning, leading to the Cubs' win. After posting a career-worst 6.65 ERA across 89.1 innings in 2023, Severino boasts a 2.31 ERA through 35.0 innings in his first season with the Metropolitans. He's lined up to face the Rays on Saturday.

