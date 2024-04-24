Severino (2-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Giants, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out five over six innings.

Severino held the Giants scoreless through four frames before four singles in the fifth plated three runs, with only one of those knocks being a hard-hit ball. It was his second start of the year allowing no walks and his second straight quality outing after failing to reach six frames in each of his first three starts. The 30-year-old owns a 2.67 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 26:9 K:BB in 27 innings. He lines up to take the rubber again versus the Cubs next week.