Severino didn't factor into the decision Sunday, allowing four runs on four hits with six walks across five innings against the Rays. He struck out six.

Despite yielding just four hits, Severino gave up a season-high four earned runs Sunday. His struggles stemmed from a lack of command, doling out a career-high six walks -- two of which game around to score. Still, Severino's ERA sits at 2.93 through 40 innings. He's lined up for a start Saturday against Atlanta, a tough matchup for a bounceback.