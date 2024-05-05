Severino didn't factor into the decision Sunday, allowing four runs on four hits with six walks across five innings against the Rays. He struck out six.
Despite yielding just four hits, Severino gave up a season-high four earned runs Sunday. His struggles stemmed from a lack of command, doling out a career-high six walks -- two of which game around to score. Still, Severino's ERA sits at 2.93 through 40 innings. He's lined up for a start Saturday against Atlanta, a tough matchup for a bounceback.
More News
-
Mets' Luis Severino: Shuts down Cubs•
-
Mets' Luis Severino: Little run support in loss•
-
Mets' Luis Severino: Sharp against Bucs on Wednesday•
-
Mets' Luis Severino: Effectively wild in first win•
-
Mets' Luis Severino: Strikes out seven in no-decision•
-
Mets' Luis Severino: Can't quiet Brewers bats in loss•