Severino (1-1) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on one hit and four walks over five innings in a 6-1 victory over the Royals. He struck out four.

The right-hander tossed 55 of 90 pitches for strikes, and aside from a solo shot by Salvador Perez in the second inning he kept Kansas City hitters off-balance and took advantage of his defense. Severino has yet to last more than five innings in any of his first three starts, but he's delivered a 3.00 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB through 15 innings. He'll try to give the Mets a bit more length in his next outing, which lines up as a home start next week against the Pirates.