Severino was charged with two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks over five innings in a no-decision against the Reds on Saturday. He struck out seven.

A fielding error by second baseman Jeff McNeil led to the first run of the game, and Severino gave the Reds another run on a bases-loaded walk later in the same inning. However, he buckled down from there and left with a three-run lead, only for the bullpen to give it up. Severino has a 3.60 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB through two starts spanning 10 innings. A projected matchup in Atlanta next week dings his short-term outlook, but the veteran righty will be in the streaming conversation most weeks and should remain rostered in most fantasy leagues, especially in light of the rash of pitching injuries around the league.