Severino (0-1) took the loss Saturday against the Brewers, coughing up six runs on 12 hits over five innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The right-hander fired 67 of 88 pitches for strikes, but he wasn't exactly fooling anyone and generated only seven swinging strikes, leading to plenty of contact that found holes in the defense. Severino has similar issues in 2023, giving up 113 hits in 89.1 innings for the Yankees en route to a 6.65 ERA, so this was far from an encouraging first outing with the Mets. The team won't pull the plug on Severino yet, but he'll need to deliver better results to earn the trust of fantasy GMs. He's in line to take the mound next weekend in Cincinnati.