Severino threw five innings and about 85 pitches in a minor-league game Tuesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander has avoided arm trouble this spring, the first time he says he's felt fully healthy in camp since 2018, and allowed just one run on a solo shot over nine Grapefruit League innings with an 8:0 K:BB. Severino is on track to start the Mets' second game of the season, following Jose Quintana in the rotation, and while his ugly numbers for the Yankees last year give fantasy GMs plenty of reason to be nervous about rostering him, he does have significant bounce-back potential -- the 30-year-old delivered a 3.18 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 27.7 percent strikeout rate against a 7.4 percent walk rate over 102 innings in 2022.