Yankees' Luis Severino: Fans nine in Wednesday's win

Severino (14-6) earned the win after allowing one run on four hits and a walk through six innings Wednesday against the Rays. He struck out nine batters.

Severino was filthy in this one, inducing 18 swinging strikes and tossing 66 of his 91 pitches for strikes. The 23-year-old has now gone eight straight starts without allowing more than three runs, a stretch over which he's compiled an impressive 1.99 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 64:13 K:BB in 49.2 innings. After struggling to a 5.89 ERA last season, Severino has bounced back and established himself as the Yankees' ace -- and one of the better pitchers in baseball -- posting a 2.98 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 230:51 K:BB through 193.1 innings this season. Unless the Red Sox fail to clinch the division by Sunday, it looks like Severino will get the ball for the Yankees' crucial wild-card matchup against the Twins.