Voit was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Voit is up to replace Didi Gregorius, who was placed on the disabled list with a heel contusion in a corresponding move. Voit has gotten into 13 major-league games this season with the Yankees and Cardinals, hitting just .185. He'll likely be a bench bat during his time in New York.

More News
Our Latest Stories