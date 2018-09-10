Manager Aaron Boone said Voit is dealing with back stiffness, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

This helps explain Voit's absence from the lineup for Monday's series opener. Boone added that Voit could have played and is available off the bench, so the issue doesn't sound like it will keep the first baseman sidelined for too long. Greg Bird is starting in his place Monday.

