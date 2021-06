Voit (oblique) could begin a rehab assignment as early as Sunday, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Voit has been sidelined with a Grade 2 oblique strain since May 26, but he recently increased his volume of swings and could return to game action in the minors in the near future. Manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that the 30-year-old could rejoin the Yankees after about a week of rehab games, per Marly Rivera of ESPN.com.