The Yankees received Sauer as a Rule 5 Draft return from the Royals on Sunday.

Sauer was designated for assignment by Kansas City on Monday. Since the 25-year-old wasn't claimed off waivers, his rights were offered back to the Yankees, who have assigned Sauer to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Sauer appeared in 14 games for the Royals this season, posting a 7.71 ERA and 2.08 WHIP over 16.1 frames.