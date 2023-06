Double-A Somerset reinstated Sauer (forearm) from its 7-day injured list Wednesday.

Sauer opened the season on Somerset's injury list while tending to a right forearm strain, but he'll get the chance to make his 2023 Eastern League debut after he recently completed three rehab outings. Between stops in the rookie-level Florida Complex League and at High-A Hudson Valley, Sauer covered 5.2 innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on two hits and five walks while striking out 10.