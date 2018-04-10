Yankees' Neil Walker: Leading off Tuesday
Walker is starting at second base and hitting leadoff Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Walker appears to be manager Aaron Boone's top choice to fill in atop the order when regular leadoff man Brett Gardner is out of the lineup against lefties. The switch-hitting Walker is 7-for-31 (.226) with five walks through eight games this season.
More News
-
Yankees' Neil Walker: Out of Saturday lineup•
-
Yankees' Neil Walker: Not in Wednesday lineup•
-
Yankees' Neil Walker: Leading off against Blue Jays•
-
Yankees' Neil Walker: Earns Opening Day start at second•
-
Yankees' Neil Walker: May play Thursday versus Pittsburgh•
-
Yankees' Neil Walker: Agrees to deal with Yankees•
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...