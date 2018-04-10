Yankees' Neil Walker: Leading off Tuesday

Walker is starting at second base and hitting leadoff Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Walker appears to be manager Aaron Boone's top choice to fill in atop the order when regular leadoff man Brett Gardner is out of the lineup against lefties. The switch-hitting Walker is 7-for-31 (.226) with five walks through eight games this season.

