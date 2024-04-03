Cortes (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings in a 7-0 loss to the Diamondbacks. He struck out two.

Cortes allowed three runs in the first inning for a second-straight start Tuesday. Like his previous outing versus Houston, Cortes would rebound to blank the Diamondbacks over his final four frames, though he'd ultimately take the loss as the Yankees couldn't crack Zac Gallen in a shutout defeat. Cortes will look to limit the early damage in his next start, currently lined up for next week versus Miami.