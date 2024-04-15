Cortes yielded four runs on five hits and a walk over four-plus innings in a no-decision Sunday against Cleveland. He struck out six.

Most of the damage against Cortes on Sunday came via the long ball, as Jose Ramirez and Gabriel Arias both took him deep. The lefty was coming off eight scoreless innings his last time out, and Cortes still owns a respectable 4.50 ERA through four starts despite the hiccup Sunday. On the bright side, he forced a season-high 15 swinging strikes, including eight with the fastball. The 29-year-old's next outing is lined up to be at home against the Rays.