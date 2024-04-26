Cortes (1-2) took the loss against Oakland on Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four batters over seven innings.

Cortes tossed a quality start of seven-plus frames for the third time in his past four outings, though he has just one win to his ledger over that span. All of the runs the left-hander gave up Thursday came in the third inning via a pair of long balls. Despite notching just one victory across six appearances, Cortes has done pretty well so far this season, posting a 3.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 32:5 K:BB over 36 innings.