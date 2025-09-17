Cortes (biceps) is scheduled to face live hitters Friday at the Padres' facility in Arizona, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Cortes has thrown multiple bullpen sessions since landing on the injured list Sept. 5 due to left biceps tendinitis and is now ready to take the next step in the recovery process by facing hitters. Assuming Friday's workout goes well, Cortes will likely be activated from the IL for the final week of the regular season. Cortes doesn't tentatively line up for a start next week, but with the likelihood that the Padres' playoff positioning will be solidified ahead of their final series next weekend versus the Diamondbacks, Acee speculates that Nick Pivetta won't be asked to start against Arizona. As a result, the Padres could turn to Cortes to make a 3-to-4-inning start of bulk-relief appearance at some point during the series.