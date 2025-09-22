Cortes (biceps) will toss another sim game early in the coming week, per MLB.com.

Cortes' most recent sim game, which took place Friday, lasted two innings and went well, according to Padres manager Mike Shildt. The team nonetheless wants the veteran lefty to throw to hitters one more time before potentially returning to the big-league club. That would still give Cortes a chance of being activated from the IL before the end of the regular season, though that likely wouldn't happen until near the end of the coming week.