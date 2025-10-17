Padres' Nestor Cortes: Undergoes surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cortes (biceps) underwent surgery to repair a tendon tear in his left arm Thursday and will be sidelined for 9-to-10 months, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
Cortes landed on the injured list Sept. 5 with a biceps injury. He was ramping up for a potential return through the end of the month, though he apparently suffered a setback or was rediagnosed. Cortes will now be set to miss most of the 2026 season.
