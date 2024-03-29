Cortes didn't factor into the decision Thursday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over five innings in a 5-4 win over Houston. He struck out five.

The Astros got to Cortes early Thursday, scoring three runs in the opening inning before Jake Meyers led off the second with a solo homer. While it looked like the game could get out of hand, Cortes recovered to set down 12 of the final 13 batters he faced, ultimately winding up with a no-decision as the Yankees scored five unanswered runs in a comeback win. New York is hoping for a bounce-back campaign from Cortes after he made just 12 starts last year, going 5-2 with a 4.97 ERA. The left-hander is tentatively lined up for a road matchup with the Diamondbacks in his next outing.