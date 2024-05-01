Cortes (1-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Orioles, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.

Three of Baltimore's four runs off Cortes came in the fourth inning, as the 29-year-old left-hander took a second straight loss. Cortes had gone seven innings in each of his previous two outings, allowing just three runs while striking out 13 in that span. His ERA now sits at 3.86 with a 1.10 WHIP and 37:7 K:BB across seven starts (42 innings). Cortes is currently scheduled to face the Tigers at home in his next start.