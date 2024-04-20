Cortes allowed six hits over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Rays on Saturday. He struck out nine without issuing a walk.

Cortes matched zeros with Zach Eflin and induced 17 whiffs on 102 total pitches, but the contest wasn't decided until the 10th, when the Rays scored the only runs of the game. While the lefty got off to a bit of a rocky start, he's held his opponents scoreless in two of his last three outings and has his ERA down to 3.41 through five starts this season. Cortes is tentatively in line for a favorable home matchup against the A's next week.