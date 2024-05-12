Cortes (1-4) took a loss Saturday in Tampa Bay, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

Cortes has just eight walks all season coming into this outing and half of those came in his first two starts. He issued a season-high three free passes in this one and it's the first time since April 14 that he didn't go at least six frames. Cortes will try to bounce back his next time out in a favorable matchup at home against the White Sox.