Cortes (3-4) earned the win Wednesday over the Mariners, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out six over five scoreless innings.

Cortes looks to have turned a corner, allowing just one unearned run over his last 12 innings spanning two starts. He's collected wins in both of those outings. Cortes is at a 3.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 63:15 K:BB through 65.2 innings over 11 starts this season. The southpaw will look to keep rolling in his next start, which is projected to be on the road versus the Angels.