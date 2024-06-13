Cortes allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two over seven innings during Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Royals. He didn't factor in the decision.

Cortes ran into some trouble in the fourth inning with two runs allowed but otherwise kept Kansas City off the board, pitching deep into yet another start. This was his fifth outing this season of seven or more innings, which is tied for the second most in the American League. The two strikeouts tied for a season low, and the veteran lefty has now gone four straight starts without a win. He will take a 3.59 ERA into his next start, which lines up to come against the Orioles next week.