Cortes (0-1) took the loss Saturday, getting hammered for eight runs on six hits -- five of them home runs -- and five walks over two-plus innings in a 20-9 rout by the Yankees. He struck out two.

Dealt by New York to Milwaukee over the winter as part of the package for Devin Williams, Cortes saw his first three pitches leave the yard in his return to Yankee Stadium as Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge went back-to-back-to-back. The southpaw left the mound having thrown 33 of 64 pitches for strikes, and the five homers allowed were a career high -- he'd never been tagged for more than three in any of his 86 prior big-league starts. Cortes will try to shake off the brutal 2025 debut ahead of his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Reds.