Cortes, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left elbow strain prior to Sunday's game against the Reds, said he will receive a second opinion on his injury, Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin reports.

After he was lit up by the Yankees for eight earned runs over two innings in his Brewers debut last weekend, Cortes acknowledged that he was feeling more sore than usual and not recovering well following that start. However, with an MRI earlier this week revealed nothing concerning, Cortes felt well enough to pitch Thursday and delivered a gem in the Brewers' win over the Reds, allowing just three baserunners and striking out six over scoreless innings. According to Ryan Herrera of MLB.com, Cortes' elbow still felt sore Friday, prompting him to alert the Brewers' medical team Saturday. A collective decision was made for Cortes to skip his next start and go on the IL, but the Brewers are still in the information-gathering stage and aren't yet worried about a long-term absence for the southpaw. For his part, Cortes described his level of concern as "pretty low," but a timeline for his return as well as a treatment plan for his elbow might not be established until he gets checked out by another doctor. Cortes is now the eighth Milwaukee starting pitcher to hit the IL this season, leaving Freddy Peralta as the lone healthy member of the Brewers' planned five-man rotation.