Manager Pat Murphy said Tuesday that Cortes has received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his left elbow, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Cortes' injection will work to help his elbow recover from the strain that forced him to the injured list Sunday, but it will likely prevent him from throwing for a few days. He'll remain without a return timeline until he's cleared to begin a throwing program.
