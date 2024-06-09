Cortes (3-5) took the loss against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four batters over 5.1 innings.

Cortes gave up a pair of solo homers among the seven total hits Los Angeles tallied against him, and the four runs he yielded tied a season-high mark. The lefty hurler did at least manage to keep New York within striking range -- though the game ended in a blowout, most of the Dodgers' damage came after Cortes' departure. Cortes is hanging onto a respectable 3.68 ERA on the season, though his current 8.7 K/9 is on pace for his lowest mark since a four-appearance cup of coffee as a rookie in 2018.