Cortes allowed three runs on seven hits over 4.1 innings in a no-decision Sunday. He struck out seven during the win over San Francisco.

Cortes gave up a run in each of the second, third and fourth frames Sunday. The latter two were via solo homers by Heliot Ramos and Casey Schmitt. Cortes has been tagged with 10 home runs in 13 starts but has already given up multiple long balls in four outings. Sunday's start was his second shortest of the year and he's now failed to complete six innings in four of his last five appearances. Cortes owns a 3.46 ERA and a 74:15 K:BB through 75.1 frames. His next start is lined up to be at home against the Dodgers.