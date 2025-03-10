Cortes gave up one earned run over 2.2 innings in Sunday's spring game. He allowed four hits, struck out two batters and walked one.

Cortes joined the Brewers over the offseason in the trade that sent Devin Williams to the Yankees, and he got into his first game with his new club Sunday. Cortes averaged under a strikeout per inning in 2024, but he posted a respectable 3.77 ERA over a career-best 174.1 innings, so expect him to occupy a rotation spot when the regular season gets underway.