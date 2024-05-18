Cortes (2-4) picked up the win in Friday's 4-2 victory over the White Sox, allowing one unearned run on five hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out six.

An error by Oswaldo Cabrera in the third inning led to the only damage off Cortes, who tossed 63 of 93 pitches for strikes in his fifth quality start of the season. The southpaw has been effective when he's been able to keep the ball in the park, but he's served up multiple homers in three of his last seven outings, stumbling to a 6.06 ERA in those starts but not giving up an earned run in the other four. Cortes will take an overall 3.56 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 57:12 K:BB through 60.2 innings into his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Mariners.