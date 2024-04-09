Cortes (1-1) picked up the victory Monday against the Marlins, allowing two hits over eight scoreless innings. He struck out six.

After both teams failed to plate a run through three innings the Yankees provided Cortes with a six spot in the fourth, which was more than enough run production for the 29-year-old lefty. Cortes allowed seven runs over 10 innings through his first two starts of the season but was at the top of his game in his first home start, tossing 70 of his 102 pitches for strikes while allowing only two Marlins to reach base through eight scoreless innings. Cortes will look to use this outing as a springboard into his next start for the 9-2 Yankees, currently slated to take place over the weekend in Cleveland against the equally hot Guardians.